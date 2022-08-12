X

    Titans' Malik Willis Awes Twitter with Athleticism in Preseason Opener vs. Ravens

    Erin WalshAugust 12, 2022

    Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis had a solid debut Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens, and he drew rave reviews on Twitter thanks to a handful of plays that showcased his athletic prowess.

    The 23-year-old finished the first half having completed 6-of-11 passes for 107 yards, in addition to rushing for 21 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

    Willis got out to a rough start in the passing game, but began to pick things up late in the first quarter and early in the second quarter. The 2022 third-round pick's performance was highlighted by a 7-yard touchdown run with 14:18 remaining in the second quarter.

    NFL @NFL

    MALIK WILLIS HAS ARRIVED.<br><br>📱: Stream <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsBAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsBAL</a> on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/AXsI2aWMg0">https://t.co/AXsI2aWMg0</a> <a href="https://t.co/Namb3PRZIv">pic.twitter.com/Namb3PRZIv</a>

    Kyle Youmans @Kyle_Youmans

    Malik Willis is a DUDE. Fell way too far in the draft. Interested to see how his career blossoms. <a href="https://t.co/xvqkVyLiXh">https://t.co/xvqkVyLiXh</a>

    Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 @lukesawhook

    That Malik Willis TD run was EXACTLY why I liked him as a prospect. <br><br>His cannon arm + his rushing capabilities and play extension are fantastic

    Ben Arthur @benyarthur

    Beautiful TD run from Malik Willis, showing off that elusiveness.

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Figure the Titans use Malik Willis in goal line packages immediately. Just so strong/fast.

    But the highlight-reel plays didn't stop there.

    Willis' passing performance was much better in the second quarter as he began to settle in. He was lauded for his "cannon" of an arm after completing a 48-yard pass to Racey McMath and then completing a Patrick Mahomes-esque sidearm pass shortly after.

    Tennessee Titans @Titans

    Malik to McMath 😁 <a href="https://twitter.com/ohrae17_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ohrae17_</a> <br><br>📺: Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsBAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsBAL</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/WKRN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WKRN</a> <a href="https://t.co/RvLz6mIilg">pic.twitter.com/RvLz6mIilg</a>

    Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 @lukesawhook

    MALIK WILLIS HAS A CANNON 🚀<br> <a href="https://t.co/9uOu0lDTNz">pic.twitter.com/9uOu0lDTNz</a>

    Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

    Watching Titans-Ravens on NFL+ tonight to see Malik Willis. Likely won’t play much in 2022 regular season, but feels like eventually (2023?) he’ll be Titans QB1. Exciting athleticism, run ability, instincts, arm strength + plenty of untapped potential eager to be developed.

    NFL @NFL

    He’s doing sidearm throws now?! <a href="https://twitter.com/malikwillis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@malikwillis</a><br><br>📱: Stream <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsBAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsBAL</a> on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/AXsI2aWMg0">https://t.co/AXsI2aWMg0</a> <a href="https://t.co/9CtqFTRGBJ">pic.twitter.com/9CtqFTRGBJ</a>

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Malik Willis BALLIN

    Femi Abebefe @FemiAbebefe

    The Titans should play Malik Willis every offensive snap of the preseason. The talent is there, just needs the reps.

    Michael F. Florio @MichaelFFlorio

    This is why many were excited for Malik Willis in draft season<br><br>The fantasy upside is very high - think like a Jalen Hurts 2.0. He’s raw, but all the tools are there <a href="https://t.co/YISulgHfsY">pic.twitter.com/YISulgHfsY</a>

    The majority of concerns early in the game highlighted how "raw" Willis looked in Tennessee's first few series. He struggled to complete passes and the Titans appeared to be protecting him in his debut.

    Howie The Titan @howie_thetitan

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Titans?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Titans</a> are really protecting Malik Willis with the game calls. Run, Run, pass. There was a pass on one done outside of 3rd down and you got to see Willis’s legs for just a 3 yard gain. It’s obvious they want an easy debut for Malik.

    year 20 @johnrivers131

    What did y’all expect from Malik Willis? He went 3rd round for a reason bc he is ultra raw

    Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 @lukesawhook

    Breaking news raw rookie QB Malik Willis looks raw 😱😱😱😱

    Rich Gonz @MrRichieG

    Malik Willis looks raw… After we all said he’d be very raw in his first year. Why are yall surprised

    Girl QB Enjoyer @ETNfantasyowner

    Malik Willis is exactly who we thought he was (so far)

    Lyin’ Brian🥋 @JustBrian___

    Y’all killing Malik Willis for his first couple of reps. He look good to me these last two series. A lot to work on but he’s better than what they had to me

    Ultimately, fans expected Willis to be quite raw in his rookie season. However, he showed flashes of his potential on Thursday night, which has fans excited for his future in the NFL.

    NFL @NFL

    Only the beginning for <a href="https://twitter.com/malikwillis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@malikwillis</a>. 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a> <br><br>📱: Stream <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsBAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsBAL</a> on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/AXsI2aWMg0">https://t.co/AXsI2aWMg0</a> <a href="https://t.co/GvQLvlXqTN">pic.twitter.com/GvQLvlXqTN</a>

    Donaghy Brothers @DonaghyBrothers

    I'm on the Malik Willis hype train. Already was going in to the season but I definitely am now.

    Ga₿e Roman @CrimeBino

    Malik willis has potential

    Chris @OnlyWssss

    Malik Willis will become a top 10 qb in two years

    #1 Titans Fan @Titansssuperfan

    NASHVILLE…We have a superstar QB in <a href="https://twitter.com/malikwillis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@malikwillis</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a> <a href="https://t.co/BztCmwDBez">pic.twitter.com/BztCmwDBez</a>

    Football Films @FootballFilmsYT

    Malik Willis has so much talent if he can put it all together he’s gonna be great

    Dominic Woods @domiwoods11

    I know it’s preseason but Malik Willis is showing some signs of what he could be if he learns the NFL game <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsBAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsBAL</a>

    Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

    It's almost like Malik Willis was a freakin' steal in Round 3

    The Titans' next preseason game is on Aug. 20 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If Willis puts together another impressive performance, fans will only continue to hype up his NFL potential.

