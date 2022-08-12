Titans' Malik Willis Awes Twitter with Athleticism in Preseason Opener vs. Ravens

AP Photo/Gail Burton

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis had a solid debut Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens, and he drew rave reviews on Twitter thanks to a handful of plays that showcased his athletic prowess.

The 23-year-old finished the first half having completed 6-of-11 passes for 107 yards, in addition to rushing for 21 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

Willis got out to a rough start in the passing game, but began to pick things up late in the first quarter and early in the second quarter. The 2022 third-round pick's performance was highlighted by a 7-yard touchdown run with 14:18 remaining in the second quarter.

But the highlight-reel plays didn't stop there.

Willis' passing performance was much better in the second quarter as he began to settle in. He was lauded for his "cannon" of an arm after completing a 48-yard pass to Racey McMath and then completing a Patrick Mahomes-esque sidearm pass shortly after.

The majority of concerns early in the game highlighted how "raw" Willis looked in Tennessee's first few series. He struggled to complete passes and the Titans appeared to be protecting him in his debut.

Ultimately, fans expected Willis to be quite raw in his rookie season. However, he showed flashes of his potential on Thursday night, which has fans excited for his future in the NFL.

The Titans' next preseason game is on Aug. 20 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If Willis puts together another impressive performance, fans will only continue to hype up his NFL potential.