UFC's Dana White: 'No Way' Oscar De La Hoya and I Can Be Friends Again

Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Earlier this year, Oscar De La Hoya expressed the desire to end his long feud with UFC President Dana White. While White was willing to accept De La Hoya's apology, he said he has no intentions of rekindling their friendship.

"I feel like De La Hoya’s apology was sincere, but there’s no way that he and I can ever be friends again,” White said during a fan Q&A with GQ Sports (h/t Jed Meshew of MMA Fighting). “He and I were actually friends. I used to go to his fights. I used to watch his fights. I used to promote his fights. That guy did way too much damage for us to ever be friends again. I appreciate his apology. I get it. We’re cool, but we’re never going to be that cool."

White and De La Hoya's feud dates back to the 2017 fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, which White helped co-promote. De La Hoya said the matchup was "disrespecting the sport of boxing," which obviously didn't sit well with White and sparked their rivalry.

De La Hoya had challenged White to a fight several times during their back-and-forth. White has said a slew of disparaging remarks about the former boxing world champion over the years.