Mercury’s Skylar Diggins-Smith to Miss Rest of Regular Season Due to Personal Reasons

M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Phoenix Mercury announced Skylar Diggins-Smith will miss their two remaining regular-season games for personal reasons.

The six-time All-Star was out for Phoenix's last two games.

The Mercury said they will sign a player to a hardship contract ahead of Friday's game against the Dallas Wings.

