Jets Rumors: Duane Brown to Sign 2-year $22M contract After Mekhi Becton Knee Injury

The New York Jets have signed free-agent offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year contract, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter later reported the deal is worth $22 million.

Brown will fill in at offensive tackle for Mekhi Becton, who will likely miss the 2022 season after suffering an avulsion fracture of the right knee cap.

Connor Hughes of SNY provided more background on Brown's decision:

The 36-year-old Brown is a five-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro who has played for the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks during an NFL career that began in 2008.

