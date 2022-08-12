Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis for August 11

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

The rivalry between Bullet Club and Honor No More continued Thursday night as Impact Tag Team champion and NEVER Openweight champion Karl Anderson battled Kenny King in singles action.

The grizzled veteran competitors delivered a solid wrestling match to kick off the night's festivities, the heel controlling the pace of match on more than one occasion. Anderson mounted a comeback but King caught him in a submission that threatened to end Machine Gun's night.

Anderson fought through, used the rope to break the hold, and proceeded to catch his opponent with Gun Stun for the win. King responded, blasting the injured knee of his rival with a chair.

Heath, continuing his vendetta against Honor No More, dropped King and stood close to end the segment.

One of the higher profile feuds in the company, this highlighted it and provided fans a solid (if unspectacular) match to get things started. One could argue that Anderson probably could have afforded the loss in the name of strengthening Honor No More but as a champion in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, it makes sense that Impact would opt to put him over instead.

The Heath stuff is fine but it feels like there is no obvious endgame at this point, leading some to wonder why it would continue. Especially since it feels relatively unlikely that Heath would go over on Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven or Mike Bennett in a high-profile match.

Result

Anderson defeated King

Grade

C+

