X

    Reds' Joey Votto Shares Excitement of Playing in Field of Dreams Game vs. Cubs

    Erin WalshAugust 11, 2022

    Eric Espada/Getty Images

    The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs will meet in Dyersville, Iowa, for the second edition of the Field of Dreams game on Thursday, and it's going to be a special day for at least one player.

    In a series of tweets on Wednesday night, Red first baseman Joey Votto took the time to share his excitement about playing in the game:

    Joey Votto @JoeyVotto

    I was raised on this movie. My family had a collection of VHS tapes and one of them was Field of Dreams. I would watch it often. (🚨spoilers ahead)

    Joey Votto @JoeyVotto

    My father passed away 14+ years ago. So it is impossible for me not to feel an emotional connection to the moment where Ray asks his father for a catch. One more moment together.

    Joey Votto @JoeyVotto

    Getting the opportunity to play a game at the mythical field that sowed the seeds of hope for a Major League Baseball career is a significant moment for me. Couple that with the father/son connection, and this game is an exceptional moment in my life.

    MLB's Field of Dreams game is a tribute to the 1989 film Field of Dreams, which starred Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Amy Madigan and Ray Liotta. It centers around Costner's character making the decision to create a baseball field of his cornfield after a strange voice tells him to.

    The 2022 Field of Dreams game is just the second iteration of the event. Last year, the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees participated in the game, with Chicago defeating New York 9-8.

    Votto has appeared in 85 games for the Reds this season and is slashing .215/.331/.389 with 11 home runs and 40 RBI. He'll be looking to add to his totals in what is sure to be a fun evening in Iowa on Thursday.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.