Reds' Joey Votto Shares Excitement of Playing in Field of Dreams Game vs. Cubs

Eric Espada/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs will meet in Dyersville, Iowa, for the second edition of the Field of Dreams game on Thursday, and it's going to be a special day for at least one player.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday night, Red first baseman Joey Votto took the time to share his excitement about playing in the game:

MLB's Field of Dreams game is a tribute to the 1989 film Field of Dreams, which starred Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Amy Madigan and Ray Liotta. It centers around Costner's character making the decision to create a baseball field of his cornfield after a strange voice tells him to.

The 2022 Field of Dreams game is just the second iteration of the event. Last year, the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees participated in the game, with Chicago defeating New York 9-8.

Votto has appeared in 85 games for the Reds this season and is slashing .215/.331/.389 with 11 home runs and 40 RBI. He'll be looking to add to his totals in what is sure to be a fun evening in Iowa on Thursday.