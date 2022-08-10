Gene LeBell, Legendary Martial Artist, Dies at Age 89

Brian To/FilmMagic

Legendary martial artist and stuntman Gene LeBell has died at the age of 89.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Bas Rutten announced LeBell's death on Facebook amid a lengthy tribute to the titan, who also made his indelible mark in sports entertainment and Hollywood as well.

"You will be greatly missed Gene, I love you my friend, till we meet again!" Rutten closed.

Ex-UFC champion Ronda Rousey also posted a tribute picture with her and LeBell following news of his death. Many others offered their condolences and remembrances as well.

IMDB.com lists him as having 252 stunt credits and 156 acting credits. He reportedly served as a partial inspiration for the character Cliff Booth in the Academy Award-nominated film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Per Phil Jones of Jits Magazine, LeBell "earned a 10th-degree red belt in Judo, a 10th-degree black belt in Kyokushin Budokai, and a ninth-degree black belt in Ju Jitsu."

Byran Rose of FW4Online also noted the influence of LeBell, who was known as the "Godfather of Grappling," in wrestling:

"In pro wrestling, he ran NWA's Los Angeles territory, NWA Hollywood Wrestling, from 1968 through 1982. He also served as the referee for the Muhammad Ali/Antonio Inoki match that took place in 1976. He wrestled his final pro wrestling match in 1981, against Peter Maivia in NWA Hollywood Wrestling."

LeBell was truly one of one and an iconic figure who was well-liked and made a tremendous, long-lasting impact everywhere he went.