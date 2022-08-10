Brand-New Landing Spots for NFL's Top Trade Targets

1 of 5

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys receiving corps has been gutted this offseason. Trades, injuries and free agency took a toll on what was one of the league’s deepest groups last year.

While the Cowboys still have CeeDee Lamb as their No. 1 wideout and promising rookie Jalen Tolbert behind him, there is a critical lack of depth. That could change if the club engineers a trade with the New England Patriots to acquire Nelson Agholor.

The receivers room in New England has gotten a bit crowded this offseason after the franchise landed veteran DeVante Parker in a trade and drafted a promising second-round prospect in Tyquan Thornton.

With Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne returning to round out the receiving corps, Agholor could be the odd man out.

The 29-year-old didn’t live up to expectations in 2021. He only caught 37 passes for 473 yards and three scores after signing a two-year, $22 million contract.

Agholor is just a season removed from a career-best showing with the Las Vegas Raiders, however. He reeled in 48 receptions for 896 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020 and could get back to that form with a change of scenery.

The Cowboys would provide ample opportunity. Even with Michael Gallup and James Washington returning this season, Agholor could provide big-play capabilities for a unit that is one injury away from a full-blown crisis.

Keep in mind Gallup is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered late last season, while Washington will miss six-to-10 weeks after fracturing his foot in practice Aug. 1.

Given Agholor's expiring contract and New England’s logjam at the position, it shouldn't take much more than a Day 3 pick to get the Patriots to move on from the wideout.