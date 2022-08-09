2022 British Open Champion Cameron Smith's LIV Golf Contract Reportedly Worth $100M

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Cameron Smith is reportedly the latest to join LIV Golf after signing a $100 million deal with the organization, according to Tom Morgan of the Telegraph.

The 28-year-old is coming off a win at The Open, finishing 20 strokes under par to outduel Cameron Young and Rory McIlroy.

After winning his first major title, TMZ Sports reported Smith was "nearing a deal" with LIV Golf. There was still uncertainty after the golfer dodged questioning about the move in July.

"I just won the British Open, and you're asking about that?" Smith told reporters. "I think that's pretty not that good. ... I don't know, mate. My team around me worries about all that stuff. I’m here to win golf tournaments."

Smith issued another statement when asked about the deal Tuesday, per Jason Sobel of The Action Network:

It's now clear he will follow in the path of other high-profile golfers to join the Saudi Arabia-backed league, including Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson.

The major difference for Smith is he was in the midst of a breakout season, currently ranked No. 2 in the world behind Scottie Scheffler. Other big names had fallen out of the top 10, or in the case of Mickelson, out of the top 100.

Smith, meanwhile, had three victories this season and was second in the FedEx Cup standings heading into the start of the playoffs at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The PGA Tour already filed a motion to keep out the other three LIV Golf players who qualified for the FedEx Cup playoffs: Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford. Smith's status for the upcoming tournament that begins Thursday could also be in question.

The money from LIV Golf is still likely difficult to turn down. In addition to the nine-figure reported sum for Smith up front, the circuit will have $405 million in total prizes in 2023.

Smith has earned about $26.8 million through the PGA Tour, while the winner of the Tour Championship this year will take home $18 million.