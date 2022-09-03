Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky Defeat Belair, Bliss, Asuka at WWE Clash at the Castle

Photo credit: WWE.com

Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky defeated Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a six-woman tag team match at WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday.

After a hard-fought encounter, the newly named Damage Control stable combined to allow Bayley to pin Belair for the victory.

The stage for the bout was first set at SummerSlam following Belair's successful Raw Women's Championship defense against Becky Lynch.

Her celebration was interrupted by Bayley, who was making her first appearance on WWE programming in over a year after recovering from a torn ACL.

That alone would have been a huge surprise and a moment for the WWE Universe, but The Role Model wasn't done there. She also brought out Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, signifying the formation of a stable.

Belair, Kai and Sky confronted Belair, but when Lynch stepped in alongside The EST of WWE, they decided to leave rather than engage in a fight.

Two nights later on Raw, The Man revealed she suffered a separated shoulder during the match against Belair, and the heel trio used that to their advantage by attacking her arm with a steel chair backstage.

Later in the night, the villainous group interrupted a match between Bliss and Asuka in order to make a statement, but they got more than they bargained for when Belair ran them off.

Belair and Sky wrestled each other later in the show, but that contest devolved into chaos as well with all six members of the teams brawling.

The following week, Bayley, Kai, Sky, Belair, Bliss and Asuka agreed to a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales in order to settle the score.

While no titles were on the line, there was a great deal of excitement surrounding the match since it featured six of the most talented female Superstars in WWE and pro wrestling as a whole.

Bayley's team ultimately prevailed, which is likely to lead to a showdown for the Raw Women's Championship between The Role Model and Belair.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).