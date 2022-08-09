Bengals' Joe Burrow Reacts to Ja'Marr Chase's Top 5 NFL WRs List

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase made his list of the top five wide receivers in the NFL this week with his quarterback, Joe Burrow, by his side.

As seen in the following video courtesy of I Am Athlete, Chase largely compiled a list of veterans and left himself out of the top five:

Chase's list had Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 1, Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 2, Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills at No. 3, Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams at No. 4 and Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings at No. 5.

The Jefferson pick was perhaps the most surprising and discussed one since Chase declared himself better than Jefferson during an interview with NBC Sports' Peter King on Monday.

Chase also said during the I Am Athlete video that he didn't think Jefferson was better than him when asked by former NFL All-Pro wideout Brandon Marshall.

Marshall asked Burrow to compare Chase and Jefferson as well, but he was diplomatic in his response, saying they are different types of wide receivers, with each doing something well that the other doesn't.

Burrow was then put on the spot by Marshall and asked to reveal who he would choose between Chase and Jefferson if given the choice, to which he replied, "I plead the fifth."

Burrow and Chase have made for a lethal combination at both the collegiate and NFL levels thus far in their careers.

After leading LSU to an undefeated season and a national championship in 2019, they linked back up in 2021 after the Bengals selected Chase in the first round of the draft on the heels of making Burrow the No. 1 overall pick in 2020.

Burrow and Chase didn't miss a beat together, as Chase finished with 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns, earning himself a Pro Bowl nod and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Also, Burrow and Chase helped lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl, where they ultimately fell 23-20 to the Rams.

If Chase isn't already a top-five wideout in the NFL, it seems likely that he will cement his status as one in 2022.