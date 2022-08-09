NFL Fans Clown Bears After All-Pro LB Roquan Smith Requests Trade amid Contract Talks

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are coming off a disappointing 2021 season, and the 2022 campaign isn't off to a good start with linebacker Roquan Smith requesting a trade on Tuesday:

The news led to significant blowback over social media:

Smith has been one of the few bright spots for the Bears in recent years, earning second-team All-Pro honors in each of the last two seasons. He finished 2021 with 163 tackles, adding three sacks and one interception returned for a touchdown.

Losing the 25-year-old could further hurt a team that went 6-11 last season before trading Khalil Mack in the offseason.

Chicago has a new general manager in Ryan Poles and a new head coach in Matt Eberflus, but major questions remain heading into 2022.