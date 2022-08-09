X

    NFL Fans Clown Bears After All-Pro LB Roquan Smith Requests Trade amid Contract Talks

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVAugust 9, 2022

    Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Chicago Bears are coming off a disappointing 2021 season, and the 2022 campaign isn't off to a good start with linebacker Roquan Smith requesting a trade on Tuesday:

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> All-Pro LB Roquan Smith has requested a trade. <a href="https://t.co/x4vmOMhROt">pic.twitter.com/x4vmOMhROt</a>

    The news led to significant blowback over social media:

    Shawn Grant @SHAWNxGRANT

    The Bears love to test my will as a fan. <a href="https://t.co/DzK4FDbdeZ">https://t.co/DzK4FDbdeZ</a>

    Dan Vasko @danvasko

    Nooooo. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> NEED to get a deal done <a href="https://t.co/V6nyog84NE">https://t.co/V6nyog84NE</a>

    Bryan Perez @BryanPerezNFL

    If bad teams want to attract good players in the future, they should treat their good players well right now. There's more than just 'positional value' at play here. It's a bad look if the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> don't reward one of their absolute best players with a new deal. Players talk. <a href="https://t.co/sJScFhWYY4">https://t.co/sJScFhWYY4</a>

    jon greenberg @jon_greenberg

    The Bears are the most exhausting franchise. I don’t know how you fans put up with them.

    Will Compton @_willcompton

    WHAT IN THE HELL ARE THE BEARS DOING??<br><br>Good for Roquan. Absolute stud LB. <a href="https://t.co/TBpdfIFh8F">https://t.co/TBpdfIFh8F</a>

    Ricky Sanders (rickysanders.eth) @RSandersDFS

    Roquan Smith has requested a trade from the Bears and I have requested a leave of absence from Bears fanhood

    Nancy Armour @nrarmour

    The names in the front office may change, but the Bears still gonna Bears <a href="https://t.co/XDHoqVPj40">https://t.co/XDHoqVPj40</a>

    Mike Coutee’ @mikecoutee

    That's why I have the Lions finishing third place and Bears in last place in NFC North. Just saying.

    Mike @MjKissane

    Bears owners need to go. This new management has been trash so far.

    . @username3689

    Bears don’t ever stop taking L’s

    PorkChopExpress @Nochance5823

    The season hasn't even started yet and the Bears have somehow f'd things up again....🤦‍♂️🙄 🐻 ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/hOnEOsOQi7">pic.twitter.com/hOnEOsOQi7</a>

    Mike Ellis @mikeellis112

    Smart move get as far away from that sorry excuse of a franchise as you can!!

    👑 @SonOfAKing__

    It’s the bears man what do you expect? We talk about the cowboys not winning but at least they show some form of competence to try to win. The bears have been a travesty with this front office. But i blame the ownership.

    Kafka Inconnue @InconnueKafka

    It’s not even going to be fun trashing the Bears this year on here.

    Arfeze @tahezee

    Good for you Brodie. Don’t risk your career on aa rebuilding team who doesn’t value you

    goodolgreggberhalter @DPatti1811

    This man saw Justin Fields throwing the ball and said hell naw

    JOSHNEXTDOOR @youngtyndall

    This organization just wants to see how bad it can become 🤦🏾‍♂️

    Smith has been one of the few bright spots for the Bears in recent years, earning second-team All-Pro honors in each of the last two seasons. He finished 2021 with 163 tackles, adding three sacks and one interception returned for a touchdown.

    Losing the 25-year-old could further hurt a team that went 6-11 last season before trading Khalil Mack in the offseason.

    Chicago has a new general manager in Ryan Poles and a new head coach in Matt Eberflus, but major questions remain heading into 2022.

