UFC Legend Cris Cyborg Eyes Boxing Fight; Hasn't Discussed Kayla Harrison Match

Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile for Collision via Getty Images

Cris Cyborg is headed toward the boxing ring.

The MMA legend revealed she is planning to make her boxing debut once a contract is finalized.

“My team already received the contract, we’ve been back and forth working on the contract, I believe soon, we’ll finish and I’ll sign,” Cyborg said on The Catch-Up. “Then you guys are gonna know who and where is gonna be my next fight. I’m very excited to do my first fight in boxing. Very, very excited. It’s one of my dreams.”

Cyborg, the current Bellator featherweight champion, has not fought since defeating Arlene Blencowe in April. Her contract with Bellator expired this summer, allowing her to become a free agent.

The 37-year-old has been an MMA nomad over the course of her career, winning championships in Strikeforce, Invicta FC, UFC and Bellator. UFC is the only promotion she fought in more than five times.

There was talk of Cyborg potentially fighting Kayla Harrison of the PFL, but Cyborg says there have not been any discussions with the promotion. PFL previously blocked Harrison from fighting Cyborg in Bellator by matching her contract.

“We’ve never had any talks with PFL,” Cyborg said. “They never talk about this fight. I know it’s a lot of talks on the internet to make this fight happen with [Harrison], two different ways, but I’ve never had the opportunity to talk about anything.

Cyborg has no boxing experience. She has tried her hand at professional grappling and muay thai in the past, but boxing had never seemed like much of an option. That said, most of Cyborg's career victories in MMA have come via knockout with her fists.