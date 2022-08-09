John Cena Says He'll Return to WWE but Unsure About Breaking Ric Flair's Title Record

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery

John Cena is looking forward to an eventual WWE in-ring return, but another world title reign may not be in his future.

Speaking last week at Comic-Con Wales (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Cena was noncommittal when asked about potentially becoming a 17-time world champion:

"That's a very difficult question. Like I said, I know I'm not done in the ring. But I am realistic with where I'm at in my life. I'm 45 and I can tell you from being a 16-time champion, it is very tough to win.

"The top of that mountain is a young man's game. So I'm not done in the ring. but I'm not certain that that's in the cards. We'll see. [There are] stories yet to be told, because if I'm in the ring, I got a chance. I am just saying I've been there, so kudos to the young guys doing it."

Cena is recognized as sharing the all-time record for world title reigns with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair at 16.

Most of Flair's world title reigns occurred in NWA and WCW, but WWE recognizes him as the most decorated world champion in history along with Cena.

While Cena was the face of WWE for well over a decade, he has taken a step back in recent years, opting to focus on his burgeoning career as a superstar actor in Hollywood.

Even so, Cena has found time to return to WWE occasionally, facing "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 in 2020 and Roman Reigns at last year's SummerSlam.

Cena appeared on Raw a couple of months ago as well, celebrating his 20-year anniversary with WWE. Cena didn't stick around for a match, but he made it clear that he would be back.

It is unclear when his return will happen, but Cena noted that it won't be next month at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, as he said during his Comic-Con Wales Q&A session that he won't be present for the event.

Given the crossover appeal Cena now has, he is arguably as valuable to WWE as ever, so it should be big box office when he does eventually return for a match.

Having Cena vie for a world title would also make sense, as the built-in storyline of Cena attempting to break the record is compelling and would likely have audiences captivated.

At the same time, Cena doesn't need to win a world title or even be in the hunt for one to be relevant, as he elevates whoever gets in the ring with him and makes their storyline important.

A 17th world title reign would be an ideal way to cap off a legendary career, but given all Cena has already accomplished, it isn't a necessary accolade.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).