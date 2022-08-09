WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 9

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Just one week before NXT Heatwave, many of the stars of WWE NXT 2.0 looked to make an impact while gearing themselves up for success at the big event.

Mandy Rose convinced Cora Jade to fight Zoey Stark with the promise that she would get an NXT Women's Championship match at NXT Heatwave if she made sure Stark could not make the show.

Wes Lee has found his journey to singles success delayed by the interference of Carmelo Hayes' loudmouth friend Trick Williams. He wanted to put Trick behind him quickly by facing him in a rare wrestling stipulation, a Rounds Match.

Kiana James taunted Nikkita Lyons each week in order to get under her skin. In response, Lyons challenged her to a match.

Santos Escobar is back, and he and Tony D'Angelo had agreed to a one-on-one accord where the two bosses would meet to speak one last time before a likely showdown.

NXT also promised a big video package, highlighting the feud between Bron Breakker and JD McDonagh. This was set to be a night where rivals would clash and not everyone would walk out under their own power.