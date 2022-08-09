WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 9

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 9August 9, 2022
Just one week before NXT Heatwave, many of the stars of WWE NXT 2.0 looked to make an impact while gearing themselves up for success at the big event.
Mandy Rose convinced Cora Jade to fight Zoey Stark with the promise that she would get an NXT Women's Championship match at NXT Heatwave if she made sure Stark could not make the show.
Wes Lee has found his journey to singles success delayed by the interference of Carmelo Hayes' loudmouth friend Trick Williams. He wanted to put Trick behind him quickly by facing him in a rare wrestling stipulation, a Rounds Match.
Kiana James taunted Nikkita Lyons each week in order to get under her skin. In response, Lyons challenged her to a match.
Santos Escobar is back, and he and Tony D'Angelo had agreed to a one-on-one accord where the two bosses would meet to speak one last time before a likely showdown.
NXT also promised a big video package, highlighting the feud between Bron Breakker and JD McDonagh. This was set to be a night where rivals would clash and not everyone would walk out under their own power.
Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James
- Before the match, NXT showed an interview for Lyons and Zoey Stark, who are set to compete in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships tournament.
- James targeted the left knee of Lyons throughout.
While Kiana James challenged her, Nikkita Lyons' striking ability was too much. She finished the match off with a spinning kick and split-leg drop. Afterward, the loser laid out the winner.
This was a fine but forgettable match. It certainly should not have opened over more interesting contests, especially with the finish. Lyons vs. James is apparently not over, even though no one believes that James can ever win.
Lyons is a likely No. 1 contender to the NXT Women's Championship sooner rather than later. This feud does nothing but keep her on TV. She could use a rival that can actually help her improve.
Result
Lyons def. James by pinfall.
Grade
C-
Rounds: Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes) vs. Wes Lee
- Both men worked the first round like a boxing match, and Lee had his opponent trapped in the ropes just as time expired.
- In the second round, Melo grabbed Lee's leg to set up a Trick boot for the first pinfall.
- Lee got a pinfall in the fourth round with a crucifix pin, and Trick responded by cheap-shotting Lee with a right hand between rounds.
- Afterward, The A Champion bragged about beating Nathan Frazer. Giovanni Vinci interrupted to challenge the NXT North American champion. A brawl broke out.
Wes Lee and Trick Williams battled all the way to round five of this Rounds Match. Each man managed a pinfall, but Lee got the second pin after knocking down Trick with a gloved punch to the face.
While a Rounds Match may be a hard sell for some due to the many rules, this worked really well. Each round told a unique story, going back-and-forth from boxing to wrestling. It is just a shame one round was lost during the picture-in-picture break.
In the end, Lee got a big win and welcome revenge against his rival. Carmelo Hayes watched everything from ringside, even getting involved, so there is a future title match between these two.
Result
Lee def. Trick with two pinfalls, ending in round five.
Grade
B-
Arianna Grace vs. Thea Hail (w/ Chase U)
- Grace went to Andre Chase to blame Hail for bruising her face, and The Professor decided the situation should be handled in the ring.
- NXT showed a big promo package for Bron Breakker and JD McDonagh where both men sounded very confident in their ability to succeed next week.
Arianna Grace aggressively attacked Thea Hail from the opening bell, While Hail got some momentum, she could not overcome the size and power of her opponent, who defeated her with a big boot and forward fireman's carry slam.
It makes sense to not give Hail anything right away. She is young and can learn through losses. This will also help establish some of NXT's less-built talent like Grace.
These two had a simple match that showed why both women are still in developmental. It was ugly at times, but the closing stretch was decent. It was the rare three-minute match that was as long as it needed to be.
Result
Grace def. Hail by pinfall.
Grade
D+
Roderick Strong vs. Apollo Crews
- The Creed Brothers went over tape with Apollo Crews until Roderick Strong appeared. He challenged Crews for trying to influence Diamond Mine.
- Crews struggled to get the finish despite getting close throughout.
- Strong kneed Crews in the ropes then caught him on the apron with a side-walk slam.
- Afterward, Julius Creed saw something on tape that upset him before Strong arrived, complaining about Diamond Mine not joining him in his match.
- Grayson Waller warned Crews later that he was not welcome in NXT 2.0.
Roderick Strong showed how dangerous he can be, dominating Apollo Crews with technical offense. However, Crews came back and planted The Messiah of the Backbreaker with a chokeslam variant for the win.
Strong vs. Crews could have been built more before it happened, but the two men fought like seasoned veterans as expected. It was a good old-fashioned fight that was more reminiscent of the old black-and-gold brand.
With more build, it could have been truly special, but it was very nice to see a complete physical battle. Both men have endurance to spare, and they could impress in a rematch.
Result
Crews def. Strong by pinfall.
Grade
B+
Santos Escobar and Tony D'Angelo Sit Down for a Final Accord
- Escobar spoke to Elektra Lopez on his way to the meeting, ready for any kind of surprise attack by The Don.
- Katana Chance and Kayden Carter gave praise to Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz before Sanga told the two he would take them on a trip next week to find their center.
- Wendy Choo attacked Tiffany Stratton backstage, promising their fight was not over.
Santos Escobar and Tony D'Angelo sat down for one last talk. The Emperor agreed to a Street Fight next week where he would leave NXT if he lost, but Legado del Fantasma was free from The D'Angelo Family if Escobar won.
This could have been bigger, but the stipulation set will make next week special. Escobar is the clear babyface, fighting for his family above all else. If he leaves NXT, it would be a shame, but he can add to WWE Raw or SmackDown right away.
Escobar without Legado del Fantasma would be disappointing, but D'Angelo may need the group more. It would certainly be interesting to see Legado turn on The Emperor on his way out.
Grade
B
Pretty Deadly vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe
- Speaking to Blade backstage, Legend tried to excuse her loss to Alba Fyre by blaming anyone else. Enofe arrived and told her to shut up. Pretty Deadly stood up for Legend.
- Pretty Deadly enjoyed taunting Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen at ringside, which sent the NXT UK tag team champions out to confront them.
- Enofe hit a big diving elbow on Wilson then Blade took out Prince with a dive to the outside then nearly set them up to win.
- Cameron Grimes met Solo Sikoa backstage after Sikoa was told he would be out injured for a month, wishing him well. The Schism once again spoke to Grimes on his way out of the arena.
While Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen tried to stop Pretty Deadly from cheating, Elton Prince sent Edris Enofe into a steel chair then Kit Wilson tagged in for Spilt Milk for the win. Lash Legend attacked Fallon Henley afterward before standing with Pretty Deadly.
Enofe and Malik Blade were working with limited time here, but this was a good sprint. These teams with more time could do something special. Maybe down the lines, these two will be fighting with gold on the line.
Legend joining Pretty Deadly to even the odds against the NXT UK tag team champions makes sense. However, she comes off as an awkward character to pair with Prince and Wilson, who are more naturally charismatic.
Result
Pretty Deadly def. Blade and Enofe by pinfall.
Grade
B-
