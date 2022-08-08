Mercury's Diana Taurasi Will Miss Rest of 2022 WNBA Season with Quad Injury

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi will miss the remainder of the 2022 WNBA season because of a quad strain.

The team made the announcement Monday and signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract after Taurasi's injury.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

