Bengals' Paul Brown Stadium to be Renamed to Paycor Stadium After Naming Rights Deal

Paul Brown Stadium, which has served as the Cincinnati Bengals' home since 2000, will now go by Paycor Stadium after the Cincinnati-based human capital management software company purchased the naming rights for the building affectionally known as The Jungle.

The defending AFC champion's stadium was previously named after Bengals founder and ex-president Paul Brown, who presided over the team from 1968-91. His son, Bengals president Mike Brown, spoke about the change.

"This is a move that I think my father would have agreed to. He was always for what is best for the football team," Brown said in a press release announcing the decision. "This partnership allows the Bengals to continue to compete at the highest level in the NFL and exemplifies our long-term commitment to the community."

The Bengals and Paycor already had a working relationship before the naming rights agreement, as the company has served as the Bengals' sole HR software provider since 2018.

Paycor branding will be integrated through the stadium in the coming months, per the press release. The two sides will also have a preseason ceremony to unveil new branding in celebration of the naming rights deal.

Word emerged last month that the Bengals were looking to sell naming rights, and Brown confirmed the team's intentions on July 25, noting the endeavor would help the team amass funds for other goals.

According to Paula Christian, PJ O'Keefe and Christian LeDuc of WCPO 9 News, architecture and design firm Gensler Sports made the determination that it would cost over $493 million to maintain the Bengals' stadium over the next 20 years.

The Bengals also received city council approval in April for an interim indoor practice facility. Per its application for the facility (h/t Christian), the team is looking into a permanent indoor practice home.

This is an exciting time for the Bengals, who are sitting squarely in a wide-open championship window thanks to stars such as quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Cincinnati nearly won its first Super Bowl last season, but the Bengals could very well be back next year.

The Bengals' first regular-season game in Paycor Stadium will occur on Sept. 11 against AFC North rival Pittsburgh in a 1 p.m. ET game. The Steelers also recently completed a naming rights deal and will now play in Acrisure Stadium.