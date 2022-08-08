Justin Tucker, Ravens Agree on New Contract; Reportedly Will Be Highest-Paid Kicker

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

"The best to ever do it" is staying with the Baltimore Ravens for the foreseeable future.

Baltimore announced Monday it signed kicker Justin Tucker to a four-year contract extension and called him "the best to ever do it" in the process.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tucker is expected to become the highest-paid kicker in the NFL with a four-year, $24 million deal that includes an $11.5 million signing bonus and $17.5 million guaranteed.

While kicker is arguably the most overlooked position in all of football, Tucker has become something of a household name because of his ability to come through in the clutch and deliver consistent performances year after year.

The 32-year-old has a resume that includes five All-Pro selections, five Pro Bowl nods and a spot on the Hall of Fame All-2010s Team. He has been Baltimore's kicker for the last 10 seasons and led the league in made field goals in 2013 and 2016.

Tucker made all 32 of his extra points and went 35-of-37 for a league-best 94.6 percent on field goals last season, which was his sixth campaign with a field-goal percentage of better than 90 percent.

What's more, he also set the NFL record with a 66-yard field goal during a September win over the Detroit Lions. In true Tucker fashion, the long kick came as time expired to clinch a 19-17 victory.

"He's the best kicker in NFL history," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the kick.

It's hard to argue with that assessment given Tucker's track record:

He is a unique weapon who gives the Ravens the opportunity to score seemingly as soon as they cross midfield. That weapon isn't going anywhere following this contract extension.