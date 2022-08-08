Ja'Marr Chase Says He's Better Than Justin Jefferson but Unsure About Davante Adams

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase already believes he is one of the best receivers in the NFL and at least better than Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson.

"I'm better than Justin," Chase told Peter King of NBC Sports.

Does he think he's better than Davante Adams?

"I don't know if I'm better … but I watch his film all the time," Chase responded. "He told me he watches my film. That's definitely something to keep me working."

Chase was the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year last season after totaling 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was named second-team All-Pro and has even higher expectations going into his second year.

Though Jefferson has also established himself as one of the top young receivers in the game, Chase knows him well from their time together at LSU. During the team's national championship run in 2019, Chase led the Tigers with 1,780 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns while Jefferson was slightly behind at 1,540 yards and 18 scores.

Adams is more established than either of these younger wideouts with five straight Pro Bowl selections, but Chase is right on his heels to become the best at the position.