Giants' Betting Guide Ahead of 2022 NFL Season

Will Brian Daboll turn things around n New York this season? (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New York Giants have undergone some significant changes this offseason. Daniel Jones remains the starting quarterback for now, but the Giants have a new general manager in Joe Schoen and a new head coach in Brian Daboll.

New York wasn't particularly active in free agency, but it did land two blue-chip prospects in Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal at the top of the draft.

Have the Giants done enough to get over .500 for the first time in a half-decade? Fans will get their first look when the Giants open their preseason against the New England Patriots on Thursday.

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas have their own opinions on how New York will fare in 2022. We'll dive into those expectations here.

Below, you'll find a full betting guide for the Giants' 2022 season, complete with odds, predictions and favorable player props.

All odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

