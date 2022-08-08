Giants' Betting Guide Ahead of 2022 NFL SeasonAugust 8, 2022
Giants' Betting Guide Ahead of 2022 NFL Season
The New York Giants have undergone some significant changes this offseason. Daniel Jones remains the starting quarterback for now, but the Giants have a new general manager in Joe Schoen and a new head coach in Brian Daboll.
New York wasn't particularly active in free agency, but it did land two blue-chip prospects in Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal at the top of the draft.
Have the Giants done enough to get over .500 for the first time in a half-decade? Fans will get their first look when the Giants open their preseason against the New England Patriots on Thursday.
The oddsmakers in Las Vegas have their own opinions on how New York will fare in 2022. We'll dive into those expectations here.
Below, you'll find a full betting guide for the Giants' 2022 season, complete with odds, predictions and favorable player props.
All odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Odds of Winning the NFC East: +800
The unpredictable nature of the NFC East—it hasn't had a back-to-back champion since the 2003-04 seasons—suggests that New York will have a chance. The Giants did, after all, get one vote from Bleacher Report's panel of NFL experts during its division-winner predictions.
"There are intriguing roster pieces on paper, they play one of the weakest schedules in the league, and maybe, just maybe, the changes made this offseason will light an unexpected spark," B/R's Wes O'Donnell said. "It wouldn't be the first time we've seen something like this."
The odds are alluring too. At +800 (bet $100 to win $800), bettors could cash in big-time if New York is able to shock the division.
The Washington Commanders have the second-longest odds at +500. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles come in at +135 and +165, respectively.
However, while placing a long-shot wager on the Giants seems intriguing, it's not even close to a safe bet. The biggest issue is that New York has the most uncertain quarterback situation in the division. Jones has not established himself as a serviceable signal-caller, and the offense has reportedly been a mess with him at the helm during camp.
"This is bad," Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News tweeted. "And it's no stretch to envision Brian Daboll and the Giants trying Tyrod Taylor (or Jimmy G) if Daniel Jones’ 1st-string offense doesn't pick it up."
The Giants are +800 for a reason. They don't have enough stability at the game's most important position to win the division. This is a wager to avoid.
Win Total: Over/Under 7
While it's extremely tough to see New York surpassing the Cowboys or Eagles in the NFC East—both appear likely to notch double-digit wins—New York does have enough talent to approach the .500 mark.
The Giants have a low win-total over/under of just seven games. If players like Thibodeaux, Neal, Kenny Golladay and standout running back Saquon Barkley can stay healthy in 2022, New York can hit the over.
And Barkley does appear healthy for the first time in a couple of years.
"The summer is going well for Barkley, and Sunday was no different. Barkley looked decisive and quick as the Giants primarily practiced red-zone runs," ESPN's Jordan Raanan wrote last weekend.
The reality is that New York has one of the most forgiving schedules in the NFL this season. The Giants have the fourth-easiest schedule in terms of opposing 2021 win percentage (.465). They managed to win four games last season despite numerous injuries—Barkley, Jones, Golladay and other key players all missed significant time.
It's not outlandish to think that New York can double its 2021 win total. Bettors should take the over here, even if the Giants won't get to the 11 or 12 wins likely required to win the division—keep in mind that the Commanders, Eagles and Cowboys have equally forgiving schedules.
Player Props
If we're being 100 percent honest (and we are), there isn't a Giants player prop that feels like a near-lock. There are simply too many questions surrounding the team right now, especially on offense.
However, two props to standout out as reasonable wagers. The first involves Golladay and second-year wideout Kadarius Toney. The duo is +200 to top 1,500.5 combined regular-season receiving yards.
Golladay was limited by injuries last season and only appeared in 14 games. Toney appeared in only 10 games. They combined for just 941 receiving yards. A 600-yard jump from the tandem isn't unreasonable if both can stay on the field.
In Detroit, Golladay was a 1,000-yard receiver when healthy. Toney is entering Year 2, a time when many young receivers take a leap. Daboll's receiver-friendly offense should help the pair surge.
"I love it, man,” Golladay said, per Steve Serby of the New York Post. “It’s a very receiver-friendly. Once we get everything down, I think we can do some very special things.”
Another intriguing prop involves Barkley, who is +140 to top 10.5 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns. He did exactly that (11 rushing, 4 receiving) as a rookie in 2018. Barkley should again be a focal point of the rushing and passing offenses this season, so the opportunities will be there.
If Barkley can return to Pro Bowl form, 11 touchdowns is entirely feasible.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.