B/R NFL Expert Picks for 2022 Division Winners

San Francisco 49ers (3 votes)

Patrick Mahomes. Lamar Jackson. Joe Burrow. Trey Lance?

The aforementioned quarterbacks blossomed in their second years despite not having ideal rookie campaigns. Mahomes sat behind Alex Smith. Jackson didn't become the Baltimore Ravens starter until the stretch run. Burrow ended up on injured reserve because of a torn ACL.

Lance is positioned to make a similar sophomore jump in 2022 after starting only two games as a rookie. The 49ers traded up last year to select Lance third overall. They did so because head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch knew that Jimmy Garoppolo limited the offense. Lance expands the playbook with his athleticism, running ability and immense arm talent.

"Much will hinge on Lance's performance in his first year as a full-time starter," Knox wrote. "However, he showed flashes in limited opportunities last season—97.3 passer rating, 4.4 yards per carry—and has the potential to open up Shanahan's offense in a way that Garoppolo could not.

"The 49ers defense, meanwhile, made some sneaky-valuable additions in Charvarius Ward and rookie second-round pick Drake Jackson. It will be a tight race between L.A. and San Francisco, but the 49ers have won six straight regular-season meetings with the Rams and will edge them out for the division title. (The playoffs, of course, could be a different story.)"

Ultimately, the Niners fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game by only three points despite beating their rival twice during the regular season.

The Rams are now Super Bowl champions, which may cause some complacency and curb their desire to win at the highest level. Or San Francisco might just be outright better this year with a more dynamic quarterback, Nick Bosa now a full year removed from ACL surgery and a healthy George Kittle on the field.

On the flip side, San Francisco lost twice to the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. But the Cardinals are still in a holding pattern with Kyler Murray's contract, plus DeAndre Hopkins is suspended for the first six games of the season and Chandler Jones is no longer with the team. Seattle, meanwhile, appears to be entering a rebuilding year after trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.



Others Receiving Votes: Los Angeles Rams (2 votes)