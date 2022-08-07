Jiu-Jitsu Legend Leandro Lo Dies at 33 After Being Shot in Head at Concert in Brazil

Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jiu-jitsu fighter Leandro Lo reportedly died early Sunday morning at 33 after he was shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting cited the news outlet G1 and a police report mentioned by Combate and noted police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect.

Witnesses said the situation started when the police officer grabbed a bottle from Lo's table. The fighter then responded by taking him down and holding him, but witnesses said Velozo shot Lo in the head after the two were separated.

Lo was taken to the hospital but was declared brain dead within a matter of hours.

Cruz noted Lo's resume includes eight IBJJF World Championships as a black belt since 2012, eight IBJJF titles in the Pans, two titles at the European Open, four titles at Brazilian Nationals and seven Copa Podio grand prix titles across multiple weight classes.

He was widely considered one of the best jiu-jitsu competitors of all time.