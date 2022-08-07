X

    Jiu-Jitsu Legend Leandro Lo Dies at 33 After Being Shot in Head at Concert in Brazil

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVAugust 7, 2022

    Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Jiu-jitsu fighter Leandro Lo reportedly died early Sunday morning at 33 after he was shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

    Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting cited the news outlet G1 and a police report mentioned by Combate and noted police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect.

    Witnesses said the situation started when the police officer grabbed a bottle from Lo's table. The fighter then responded by taking him down and holding him, but witnesses said Velozo shot Lo in the head after the two were separated.

    Lo was taken to the hospital but was declared brain dead within a matter of hours.

    His death led to plenty of reaction:

    FloGrappling @FloGrappling

    World Champion, mentor, legend 🕊🙏<br><br>Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, teammates and fans of Leandro Lo. The jiu-jitsu world will never forget. <a href="https://t.co/ps0hOxhdv3">pic.twitter.com/ps0hOxhdv3</a>

    John Gooden @JohnGoodenUK

    Saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Leandro Lo. One of the greatest Jiu Jitsu players ever. Absolutely tragic. My condolences to his family and friends

    Marc Goddard @marcgoddard_uk

    Wow. Unbelievably tragic news about Leandro Lo. RIP to a jiu jitsu legend. Shocking.

    Josh Thomson @THEREALPUNK

    The word legend is thrown around way to much in sports but it can’t be thrown around enough when it comes to your name in Jiu Jitsu || Leandro Lo, My heart and prayers to your family my brother. Rest easy my friend ❤️🙏🏽 <a href="https://t.co/XkLOCXNZHz">pic.twitter.com/XkLOCXNZHz</a>

    Herbert Burns @HerbertBurnsMMA

    Jiu-Jitsu de luto. <br>RIP Leandro Lo. <br>😭🙏🏽🥋

    Cruz noted Lo's resume includes eight IBJJF World Championships as a black belt since 2012, eight IBJJF titles in the Pans, two titles at the European Open, four titles at Brazilian Nationals and seven Copa Podio grand prix titles across multiple weight classes.

    He was widely considered one of the best jiu-jitsu competitors of all time.

