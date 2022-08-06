Bears' N'Keal Harry Helped Off Practice Field After Apparent Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Chicago Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry was helped off the field by teammates and trainers after he suffered an apparent injury during practice Saturday, according to Adam Jahns of The Athletic.

Harry is less than one month into his tenure with the Bears, as they acquired him from the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick last month.

The Patriots selected Harry 32nd in the first round of the 2019 draft, but he failed to live up to expectations during his three seasons in New England.

Harry starred collegiately at Arizona State, recording 213 receptions for 2,889 yards and 22 touchdowns in three seasons, but that same success has eluded the 6'4" wideout in the NFL.

In three seasons, Harry has appeared in 33 regular-season games, starting 18 of them. He made just 57 grabs for 598 yards and four touchdowns.

Last season was arguably his worst campaign, as he had just 12 catches for 184 yards and no touchdowns in 12 regular-season games. He also didn't make a catch in New England's AFC Wild Card Round loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Despite his struggles, Harry was a worthwhile gamble for the Bears since they are a rebuilding team without many established options at wide receiver.

The 24-year-old has a ton of potential, and if he can find his game, he could be a big-time target for quarterback Justin Fields down the field and in the red zone.

With Allen Robinson II leaving to sign with the Los Angeles Rams in free agency, Darnell Mooney is by far the Bears' top wideout after he posted 81 catches for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns last season, which was his second NFL campaign.

The Bears brought in several wide receivers this offseason, including Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown, Tajae Sharpe and rookie third-round pick Velus Jones Jr., but none are established No. 2 options.

Harry isn't either, but he has perhaps his best chance yet to earn significant playing time and a possible starting job.

If he is forced to miss any time with the injury he suffered Saturday, though, it could make it difficult for him to prove he deserves a roster spot.