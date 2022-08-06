Pro Football Hall of Fame 2022: Ceremony Recap, Speech Highlights and Reaction

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 is officially enshrined into Canton, Ohio's hallowed grounds after the annual ceremony honoring the game's greats occurred Saturday afternoon.

This year, offensive tackle Tony Boselli, wide receiver Cliff Branch, safety LeRoy Butler, former director of officiating Art McNally, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive end Richard Seymour, coach Dick Vermeil and defensive tackle Bryant Young earned their gold jackets.

That octet is immortalized for football history after a great day honoring the latest group of legends. Here's a recap of the day, filled with facts about each honoree, speech highlights and reaction to each person.

Green Bay Packers SS LeRoy Butler

Green Bay Packers strong safety LeRoy Butler is perhaps best known for creating the Lambeau Leap, but his 12-year career consisted of much more than just one long-standing tradition. He's a four-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler who helped lead the Pack to two NFC titles and one Super Bowl win. Butler is a member of the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team.

Highlights and Reaction

New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers LB Sam Mills

One of the NFL's most inspirational figures in the league's century-long history is finally in the Hall of Fame as ex-New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills has been posthumously enshrined.

Undrafted out of Montclair State in New Jersey, the 5'9" Mills played three years with the Philadelphia/Baltimore Stars of the USFL before finding himself on the Saints in 1986. He played in the NFL from 1986 to 1997, making five Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team.

Mills, who died at age 45 in 2005 from cancer, also coined the famous and inspirational "Keep Pounding" phrase still used today by the Panthers.

Highlights and Reaction

New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders DL Richard Seymour

The first half of the New England Patriots' Tom Brady-Bill Belichick dynasty led to three Super Bowl wins from 2001 to 2004. Defensive lineman Richard Seymour was a stalwart on that defense.

He ended up making seven Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams over a fantastic career with the Pats (2001-2008) and Raiders (2009-2012). Seymour is a deserved member of the Hall of Fame's All 2000s team as well.

Highlights and Reaction

Director of Officials Art McNally

Art McNally is one of American sports' all-time great referees and officials. He served as the supervisor or director of officials from 1968-1991 after a nine-year career as an NFL referee. McNally is the first official to ever be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It's a well-deserved honor for the man called "The Father of Modern Officiating," who officiated 3,145 games, including basketball and baseball games, over his career.



Highlights and Reaction

Jacksonville Jaguars OT Tony Boselli

The first draft pick of the expansion Jacksonville Jaguars went No. 2 overall in 1995 out of USC. He played seven years for the Jags, protecting quarterback Mark Brunell and helping a young and exciting offense succeed in the early days of the franchise.

He finished his career with three All-Pro nods and five Pro Bowls to follow a collegiate career with three first-team All-American honors.

Highlights and Reaction

San Francisco 49ers DT Bryant Young

The four-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro won a Super Bowl for the San Francisco 49ers during a rookie year that saw him compile six sacks and 49 tackles. Young finished his 14-year career (all for the 49ers) with 627 tackles and 89.5 sacks.

A model of resilience and perseverance, Young suffered a broken leg during a 1998 game with the New York Giants, to the point where he needed a metal rod inserted during surgery. Still, Young played again in 1999 before retiring in 2007.

Young's speech included an emotional tribute to his late son, Colby, who died of cancer at the age of 15 in 2016. That moment served as one of the most emotional and touching moments of the day as well as recent Hall of Fame ceremony memory.

Highlights and Reaction

Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders Wide Receiver Cliff Branch

The three-time All-Pro and three-time Super Bowl champion is one of the Silver and Black's most legendary players.

The four-time Pro Bowler dominated for the Raiders in the 1970s and 1980s but never more than in 1974 when he paced the NFL with 1,092 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. Branch ended up playing 14 years, all for the Raiders. He was posthumously enshrined Saturday.

Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Dick Vermeil

The legendary head coach is best known for leading the Greatest Show on Turf, the turn-of-the-century St. Louis Rams, to a Super Bowl XXXIV title behind quarterback Kurt Warner. But he found success in all three of his stops, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the 1980 NFC title and guiding the Chiefs to a 44-36 record during his five-year stint.

Highlights and Reaction

A host of NFL legends will find themselves on the Hall of Fame ballot in 2023. Of note, first-timers Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas will be there alongside notable class of 2022 finalists, including Devin Hester and Zach Thomas.