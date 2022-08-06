WWE Rumors: Why Karrion Kross Was Added to Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre Feud

Photo credit: WWE.com

The return of Karrion Kross, coupled with his insertion into the rivalry between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre on Friday night's episode of SmackDown, reportedly could be a vehicle for WWE to split up its world championships once again.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), there has been at least one creative pitch within WWE that would see Kross challenge Reigns for only one of the two titles he currently holds.

Kross, who was released by WWE in November 2021 despite a dominant run in NXT that saw him hold the NXT Championship twice, appeared in the closing segment of SmackDown on Friday with Scarlett by his side.

The 37-year-old veteran brutally attacked McIntyre, who was about to confront Reigns. Scarlett then left an hourglass in the ring, signifying that Kross intends to take at least one championship from Reigns in the near future.

A title match between Reigns and McIntyre is already set for Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, next month, and to this point it has been billed as an undisputed WWE Universal Championship bout.

It isn't outside the realm of possibility that WWE could have Reigns split up the WWE and universal titles and have him defend them separately, especially if the goal is to have one world title on both Raw and SmackDown regularly.

The potential change in philosophy and the return of Kross likely have to do with the ascension of Triple H to the head of WWE creative and vice president of talent relations.

Triple H succeeded Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis, respectively, in those roles. McMahon retired from WWE, and Laurinaitis was seemingly removed from his role amid an investigation by WWE's board of directors into the payment of millions of dollars to former female WWE employees in exchange for them remaining silent about sexual relationships with McMahon, and possible sexual misconduct.

During his time running NXT, Triple H pushed Kross to the top, so it comes as little surprise that he wanted him back and instantly placed him in a top storyline.

If WWE does move forward with the idea of separate world titles, having McIntyre beat Reigns for the WWE Championship in front of his European fanbase and then having Reigns retain the Universal Championship over Kross could be the best course of action, as it would allow The Tribal Chief to keep his nearly two-year title reign intact.

