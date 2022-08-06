Jon Jones Says November UFC Fight vs. Francis Ngannou Is 'Back on the Table'

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

Fans are awaiting Jon Jones' return to the Octagon after two-and-a-half years away, and the two-time UFC light heavyweight champion gave an update on when he could return.

There's been plenty of talk about Jones moving up in weight class to challenge heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. UFC President Dana White is up for it, as noted on a late June appearance on The Jim Rome Show (h/t Damon Martin of MMA Fighting).

"Jon Jones is ready to go," White said. "We're just waiting for an opponent. It's either going to be Francis [Ngannou] depending on how long his knee is going to take to recover or Stipe Miocic."

Jones is 26-1 with one no-contest over his professional career. He last fought on Feb. 8, 2020, when he beat Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision.

Jones has been training for a move up in weight class, and he addressed the time it's taken to do so on Twitter Friday.

While Jones is training up for his next challenge, Ngannou is recovering from March surgery to repair the ACL and MCL in his right knee. He said he tore his MCL and damaged his ACL during sparring sessions leading up to his unanimous-decision win over Ciryl Gane last January.

If Ngannou can't fight, Stipe Miocic certainly would be a worthy opponent. Miocic is a two-time heavyweight champion who most recently fell to Ngannou in March 2021. He is 20-4 lifetime with a win over Ngannou (UFC 220) and a pair of victories against Daniel Cormier under his belt.