    Jon Jones Says November UFC Fight vs. Francis Ngannou Is 'Back on the Table'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIAugust 6, 2022

    AP Photo/Michael Wyke

    Fans are awaiting Jon Jones' return to the Octagon after two-and-a-half years away, and the two-time UFC light heavyweight champion gave an update on when he could return.

    BONY @JonnyBones

    I’ve been hearing whispers about November but honestly I have no clue. Been hearing that Francis could possibly be back on the table though <a href="https://t.co/x3fufi3ppq">https://t.co/x3fufi3ppq</a>

    There's been plenty of talk about Jones moving up in weight class to challenge heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. UFC President Dana White is up for it, as noted on a late June appearance on The Jim Rome Show (h/t Damon Martin of MMA Fighting).

    "Jon Jones is ready to go," White said. "We're just waiting for an opponent. It's either going to be Francis [Ngannou] depending on how long his knee is going to take to recover or Stipe Miocic."

    Jones is 26-1 with one no-contest over his professional career. He last fought on Feb. 8, 2020, when he beat Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision.

    Jones has been training for a move up in weight class, and he addressed the time it's taken to do so on Twitter Friday.

    BONY @JonnyBones

    The biggest complaint I hear from fight fans these days are “dude is taking too long, he’s never going to fight” sounds like people are becoming impatient, it’s a great problem to have.

    BONY @JonnyBones

    Correct me if I’m wrong but I’m pretty sure in one of Dana‘s last interviews he stated “Jon’s ready to go, just waiting to see what happens between Stipe and Francis” Right now I’m focusing on controlling what I can, that’s packing on the pounds 🤷🏾‍♂️

    While Jones is training up for his next challenge, Ngannou is recovering from March surgery to repair the ACL and MCL in his right knee. He said he tore his MCL and damaged his ACL during sparring sessions leading up to his unanimous-decision win over Ciryl Gane last January.

    If Ngannou can't fight, Stipe Miocic certainly would be a worthy opponent. Miocic is a two-time heavyweight champion who most recently fell to Ngannou in March 2021. He is 20-4 lifetime with a win over Ngannou (UFC 220) and a pair of victories against Daniel Cormier under his belt.

