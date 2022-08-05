Rams' Cooper Kupp Doesn't Put Himself in His Top 5 NFL WR; Has Justin Jefferson No. 2

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Coming off a historic 2021 season that was capped off by catching the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVI, Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp has a strong argument as the best wide receiver in the NFL.

Kupp, though, apparently doesn't think of himself as one of the top-five wideouts in the league right now. Appearing on the I AM ATHLETE YouTube show (starts at 2:00 mark), the 29-year-old ranked Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, Ja'Marr Chase and Odell Beckham Jr. as the five best players at the position.

If you believe that where an athlete ranks himself one day should be iron clad and not subject to change, Kupp has opened himself up to scrutiny from people who keep track of these things.

Last month, Jefferson told reporters he is the second-best receiver in the NFL because he has to respect all that Adams has accomplished in his career.

When asked about Kupp, the Minnesota Vikings superstar said he is "good, but I'll say he's behind me."

After getting word of that assessment, Kupp told reporters he respected Jefferson's opinion "and I can also respectfully disagree."

It's hard to argue that Jefferson and Kupp aren't among the very best players at their position right now. Jefferson has racked up 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns on 196 receptions in 33 games over his first two seasons in the NFL.

Kupp has been a solid receiver over the course of his career, but the Eastern Washington alum turned in one of the best seasons in league history last year. He won the receiving triple crown with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns during the regular season.

Per NFL.com's Grant Gordon, the only other players to record at least 100 receptions, 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns in a single season are Jerry Rice (1995), Marvin Harrison (2001) and Randy Moss (2003).

During the Rams' run to the Super Bowl, Kupp added 33 catches, 478 yards and six touchdowns in four playoff games to his overall season total. His final catch of the year was a one-yard touchdown that put the Rams up 23-20 over the Cincinnati Bengals with 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl.

If that's not enough to make Kupp one of the five-best wideouts in the league right now, what is?