Bears Rumors: Davontae Harris Signs Contract; CB Played for 49ers, Chargers in 2021

Davontae Harris (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears and cornerback Davontae Harris reportedly reached an agreement on a contract ahead of the 2022 season.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the signing Friday. Terms of the deal weren't immediately released.

Harris has made 36 appearances across four years in the NFL, including stops with the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers.

The 27-year-old Illinois State product has made his main impact on special teams. Only once did he play a higher percentage of defensive snaps than on the coverage teams, which came in 2019 when he made six starts at corner for the Broncos, per Pro Football Reference.

He's coming off a 2021 campaign in which he recorded nine total tackles across six appearances (five with the Chargers and one with the Niners).

In all, Harris has tallied 59 tackles, four passes defended, one forced fumble and no interceptions in his NFL career.

Now the 2018 fifth-round selection has an opportunity to fight for a roster spot with the Bears, who have some questions at corner entering the new season.

Two of Chicago's projected starters at the position, Jaylon Johnson and nickel Tavon Young, received lackluster grades from Pro Football Focus last season (64.2 and 60.4, respectively) and the other is a rookie, second-round pick Kyler Gordon.

So if Harris can make a strong impression throughout training camp and the preseason, he should get a reasonable chance to earn some meaningful defensive snaps in addition to his usual work on special teams.

The Bears open the preseason Aug. 13 when they welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to Solider Field and then kick off the regular season at home Sept. 11 with an NFC clash against the San Francisco 49ers.