Aaron Donald Explains 'Choke' on Elijah Garcia from Viral Video at Rams Practice

Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald said the viral video that showed him "choking" fellow defensive lineman Elijah Garcia is a drill to simulate shutting down run lanes.

The video, which popped up on social media Monday, showed Donald putting his hand around Garcia's neck and shoving him backwards.

He was asked about the unique practice moment by former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall for Friday's episode of I Am Athlete (1:40 mark of video below).

"It's a technique. Run scoop," Donald said. "I'm closing my 'A' gap. This is my 'B' gap [points in the opposite direction]. I'm closing that. That's the guard, I'm closing that 'A' gap. So they can't cut back, they can't cut to the 'A' gap, they gotta cut to me."

Marshall jokingly asked what was more disrespectful, that drill or one where Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry uses multiple defenders jumping toward him on their hands and knees to practice breaking low tackles.

"It ain't disrespectful. It's a technique. [Garcia's] a rookie! He's gotta pay his dues!" Donald said with a laugh.

Whatever Donald is doing to prepare himself for the constant double-teams he faces from opponents each week is working.

The 31-year-old University of Pittsburgh product is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and eight-time Pro Bowl selection. He was also a driving force behind the Rams' run to the Super Bowl LVI title last season.

L.A. begins its championship defense Sept. 8 when it welcomes the Buffalo Bills to SoFi Stadium for the NFL's annual Kickoff Game.