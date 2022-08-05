Rams' Matthew Stafford's Elbow Pain 'Abnormal for a Quarterback,' Sean McVay Says

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is apparently dealing with elbow pain that is more common in pitchers than signal-callers.

Head coach Sean McVay said as much, revealing the pain is "a little bit abnormal for a quarterback," per Sarah Barshop of ESPN. Barshop noted Stafford received an injection in the right elbow this offseason and didn't throw during spring workouts.

The Georgia product dealt with elbow pain at times last season, and McVay classified this update as "consistent with what's been going on" instead of an actual setback.

The coach also said the goal is having Stafford ready for the opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8.

He added:



"That's kind of the perspective and the big-picture approach that we want to be able to take. I don't know that I would feel as comfortable taking that approach if it wasn't for the experience that he's accumulated and knowing how intentional he is about staying up to speed with his mental and his physical work that he can do in the absence of some of the stuff in the team settings."

This is far from Stafford's first rodeo as he enters the 14th season of his career and second with the Rams. Managing pain comes with the territory as an NFL quarterback, even if that particular pain is more common in another sport.

He certainly handled it well last season as he led Los Angeles to the Super Bowl title in his first year away from the Detroit Lions.

Stafford completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He is expected to lead the Rams into Super Bowl contention again this season with many of the same pieces back on the roster.

First, he has to make sure he is healthy by the time the regular season begins.