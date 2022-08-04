Conor McGregor Again Hints at UFC Retirement: 'MMA, I’ll Never Forget You!'

LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

Conor McGregor might be officially done with UFC and mixed martial arts as he begins his Hollywood career, which he indicated Thursday on Twitter:

McGregor is slated to make his full acting debut in a remake of Road House alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, per Justin Kroll of Deadline.

In a statement released Wednesday, McGregor's spokesperson said that "fighting remains his top focus."

The former two-division UFC champion last appeared in a match in July 2021, a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.

McGregor has been recovering from his leg injury, but UFC President Dana White told TMZ Sports in June that the Irish star was "starting to ramp up his training" with the expectation he would return in late 2022 or early 2023.

The 34-year-old is still well-removed from his prime, winning just one match since 2016. In that time, he lost twice to Poirier and once to Khabib Nurmagomedov, with his only bright spot being a 40-second knockout over Donald Cerrone.

He currently ranks 12th in the UFC's lightweight division.

McGregor has still been successful outside the Octagon, with Forbes naming him the highest-paid athlete in the world in 2021. Even with zero wins, he made $22 million from UFC and $158 million from endorsements and investments, including his Proper No. Twelve whiskey.

While there is no shortage of competitors who would want to face McGregor, it's clear he can find success without MMA.