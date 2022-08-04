Steelers' Diontae Johnson Says It Was a 'Relief' to Sign 2-Year, $36.7M Contract

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Diontae Johnson is happy to be with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the next few years.

The wide receiver said it was a "relief" to come to terms on a contract agreement Wednesday, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. The comments came after NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Johnson and the Steelers agreed on a two-year, $36.71 million contract extension that will allow him to become a free agent after the 2024 season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the extension is worth up to $39.5 million and features $27 million in guarantees.

According to Spotrac, Johnson's deal is 29th among wide receivers in total value and 17th in average annual value. It has been the offseason of the wide receiver with nine of the top 15 contracts in total value being signed this offseason.

"I'm not worried about what everybody else is making," Johnson said. "God got me at the end of the day. This is the right deal for me."

He also said he would have been willing to hold in until the regular season started even though he has been looking forward to returning to the field and increasing his individual workload as a result, per Pryor.

It isn't a stretch to suggest Johnson's next contract will be a bigger one if he continues on his current trajectory.

The Toledo product made the first Pro Bowl of his career last season with 107 catches for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. He continued the theme of improving on his individual numbers after posting 59 catches for 680 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie in 2019 and 88 catches for 923 yards and seven touchdowns in his second season.

He is the clear-cut top option in Pittsburgh's aerial attack entering the 2022 campaign, especially with JuJu Smith-Schuster now a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Johnson can now work on establishing some chemistry with quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph as the top option as he returns to training camp with a new contract under his belt.