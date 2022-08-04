Cardinals, Cubs to Play 2-Game Series in London During 2023 MLB Season

Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will compete in London, England for a two-game series in 2023, MLB announced Thursday:

The matchup represents a return of regular-season games in England following the 2019 series between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at London Stadium.

Like the last set of games, the 2023 version will feature bitter division rivals and should generate plenty of excitement for both local and international fans.

Each of the Yankees-Red Sox games drew an attendance of more than 59,000, which was the most for any regular-season game since 2003. The Cubs and Cardinals could expect similar numbers as two of the more famous franchises in baseball.

The Cardinals currently rank second in the majors in attendance this season while the Cubs rank seventh despite sitting in last place.

Another thing we can learn from the previous London series is fans should expect a lot of offense. The Yankees won the first game 17-13 and the second 12-8.

While it will be just the second time MLB will be played in Europe, the league has scheduled games worldwide during the international series with games in Japan, Mexico and Australia.

Games were played in London, Tokyo and Monterrey in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic limited travel over the past three years.

The international series is now back, with the World Baseball Classic also set to return in 2023.