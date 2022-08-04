Paige Talks Injury and Potential Matches vs. WWE's Sasha Banks and AEW's Britt Baker

Brian Ach/Getty Images for WWE

Former WWE Superstar Paige gave a positive update on her injured neck this week and reiterated plans to wrestle again one day.

Appearing Wednesday on the Bellas Podcast with WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella (h/t WrestlingInc's Dakota Cohen), Paige expressed optimism regarding her health:

"My neck is fantastic. I'm having no issues with it, and it's looking good. I still want more time, though. I mean, I've had nearly five years completely out of the ring, which is, it goes by so quickly. I'm like, 'How?' But yeah, I can see myself in the ring one day, but it would have to be something really special and like for like a big moment, even like, for WrestleMania."

A neck ailment caused Paige to miss about a year-and-a-half of action between 2016 and 2017 before returning in December 2017, but her return was short-lived, as she reinjured her neck in a house show match.

The injury forced Paige to retire from in-ring competition in 2018, although she remained with WWE and served in multiple roles, including general manager of SmackDown and manager of The Kabuki Warriors.

Paige's decade-long run with WWE came to an end last month when her contract expired and the decision was made by the company to not retain her.

Given the fact that Edge was able to return from what was thought to be a career-ending neck injury, Paige has made it clear that she wants to get back in the ring at some point as well.

According to Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News, Paige discussed her future at Starrcast and named WWE's Sasha Banks and AEW's Britt Baker as women she would like to wrestle at some point if and when she gets cleared:

"I would love it. I would love to face her [Baker]. There are a few people I'd love to be in the ring with. If I were to ever come back, I'd love to face Sasha because we have a built-in storyline, and she's a fantastic wrestler. I'd love to face Britt Baker; she's incredible. I still have to be careful. I have that mind block right now, but eventually, for the right time and right person, I'll definitely have a match again."

Paige's career-ending injury occurred during a tag team match at a live event, and she happened to be in the ring with Banks at the time.

While Paige has insisted that she doesn't blame Sasha for the injury, that is something that could easily be woven into a storyline.

One thing that is uncertain is where a match with Banks would occur. In May, WWE suspended both Banks and Naomi indefinitely for walking out prior to an episode of Raw.

Neither Banks nor WWE has given an update on her status, and it is unclear if she is still with the company. However, recent reports suggest she and Naomi may have agreed to return in the wake of Vince McMahon stepping down as CEO, chairman and head of creative, and getting replaced by Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

As for Baker, she has essentially been AEW's top female star since the company's inception, and she has gone on record as calling Paige a dream opponent.

Additionally, Paige commented on her desire to eventually get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, telling the Bella Twins (h/t WrestlingInc's Ross Berman): "I set goals for myself when I got to WWE. I've done pretty much everything I wanted to do, but like, I wanted to be in the Hall of Fame so bad."

Paige called the WWE Hall of Fame an "end goal" and said it would be "huge" to get inducted since not many women have had that honor.

Given that Triple H had a huge hand in signing Paige and making her the first NXT women's champion, one can only assume he would have interest in bringing her back at some point, especially if she is cleared to wrestle.

AEW would undoubtedly have interest in the two-time Divas champion as well under those circumstances, meaning there could potentially be a bidding war for her services in the future.

