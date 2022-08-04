Pat McAfee Says WWE 'Drug Test Rather Often' Despite People's 'Conspiracy Theories'

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

SmackDown commentator and sometimes wrestler Pat McAfee provided some insight into WWE's drug-testing program Tuesday.

Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t WrestlingInc's Dakota Cohen), McAfee divulged that he had been drug tested regularly during his relatively brief time in WWE:

"They drug test rather often at the WWE. Yes, they actually do now. There are always going to be people that talk about some people maybe aren't getting tested. There's always conspiracy theories about everything, but I've been tested and given my blood to the WWE numerous times.

"… There was a lot of things that happen whenever you start injecting your body with stuff. And people who were already maybe high energy or very emotional, and then there was some stuff that has happened through the evolution of human and the evolution of WWE where they have had to put in different rules."

McAfee is something of an expert in having to submit to a strict drug-testing schedule given his time as an NFL punter.

The two-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro spent eight years in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and experienced firsthand one of the most intensive drug-testing regimens in professional sports.

Over the years, WWE and professional wrestling as a whole have gained a reputation for being an environment that fosters drug use, whether it be performance-enhancing drugs or recreational drugs.

While that may have been the case for many in the '90s and prior, pro wrestling has seemingly changed for the better in that regard with wrestlers taking care of their bodies more and engaging in less destructive behavior.

The fact that the road schedule isn't as rigorous as it once was likely helps since WWE wrestlers used to work every night but currently do so only a few times per week at most.

McAfee's primary role is that of a SmackDown announcer, which has helped him become a beloved figure in WWE, but he has tested the in-ring waters as well.

Most recently, McAfee defeated Happy Corbin at SummerSlam last weekend in yet another well-received match.

Given how much of a natural he has been as a wrestler, he will likely get many more opportunities to compete in the future, meaning McAfee will remain well-acquainted with WWE's drug-testing system, just like every other Superstar in the company.

