Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on MJF, Ronda Rousey and More

1 of 4

"MJF has effectively vanished from the wrestling scene," Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select said at the top of his most recent report on the scarf-wearing villain, who was the hottest name in the business two months ago after cutting a scathing promo on Tony Khan and AEW.

Since then, the 26-year-old has been nowhere near a wrestling ring and has disappeared seemingly without a trace.

"Everyone that we've spoken to says that they've not overheard Tony Khan speak about MJF whatsoever since the June 1 promo. So far we haven't heard of anyone in wrestling that has said that they've even spoken to MJF since he left, either," Sapp wrote.

MJF did stay in Los Angeles for several days following his June 1 promo, conducting business in Hollywood. As for wrestling, Sapp noted there are some in AEW who believe he is on his way out and actively wants to go to WWE.

It is not a surprise that MJF would want to go elsewhere. Assuming the shoot promo was legitimate and contained his real feelings about his situation in AEW, he is clearly unhappy and wants to go somewhere where he is more appreciated.

He has repeatedly referenced a bidding war for his services when his contract ends in 2024 but it's likely he will be gone from AEW long before then.

His friendship with Cody Rhodes is well-documented and seeing what he has accomplished thus far in WWE has to make his desire to leave that much easier.