Has Every NBA Team Fixed Its Biggest Weakness This Offseason?

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA offseason isn't technically over yet, although the free agent market is all but dried up (unless your team is interested in signing a former Laker).

Few deals get done in August when most front offices are on vacation, something many didn't get last year with the draft and free agency moved back a month. There's still uncertainty around Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell, potential trades that could shake up rosters and eventually lead to more free-agent activity, however.

Before the draft and free agency began, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey came up with each team's biggest weakness heading into the offseason. Now six-ish weeks later, it's time to check in and to see if each franchise has actually fixed these needs or if there's still more work left to do.