UFC's Conor McGregor to Make Acting Debut in 'Road House' Remake with Jake Gyllenhaal

Conor McGregor (CHRISTIAN BRUNA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

UFC superstar Conor McGregor will make his acting debut in Amazon Prime Video's reimagined take on the 1980s classic Road House starring Patrick Swayze.

Justin Kroll of Deadline reported Wednesday that McGregor will join a cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, who's set to play a former UFC fighter now working as a bouncer. The 34-year-old Irishman is slated for an original character role and won't portray himself in the film.

His spokesperson provided a statement to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani:

McGregor turned down previous offers from Hollywood to take part in movies but expressed interest in the Road House project after watching the original, per Kroll.

Filming will begin in the Dominican Republic this month. An expected release date hasn't been set.

Kroll noted other members of the cast include Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp and Bob Menery.

"I'm thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved Road House legacy," director Doug Liman told CNN's Marianne Garvey on Tuesday. "And I can't wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role."

In the 1989 film, Swayze played the role of a head bouncer working at a small-town Missouri bar. It generated $30 million in revenue, per Box Office Mojo.

McGregor last entered the Octagon in July 2021 and suffered a gruesome leg injury during a loss to Dustin Poirier.

In May, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion told Sky Sports he was training toward a return on multiple fronts.

"Boxing is my first love in combat sports. I had such a great time the last time I was out there," McGregor said. "Obviously, my return will be in the Octagon for UFC—that story is far from over, in fact it's just being written, it is just the beginning. But, boxing, for sure I will grace the squared circle again in the future."

He made his boxing debut in August 2017, suffering a 10th-round knockout loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Meanwhile, his UFC results have faded in recent years. After going 9-1 over his first 10 fights for the promotion, he's dropped three of his past four bouts.

His mainstream popularity has endured despite the dip in performance, and it should help the new version of Road House attract attention ahead of its eventual release.