Jalen Tolbert and More Players Ready to Step Up After NFL Training Camp Injuries

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line has been in a state of flux this offseason. The unit must undergo yet another change with Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen potentially out for the year.

Jensen suffered a left knee injury during practice last week, an ailment that head coach Todd Bowles confirmed would cost the veteran “some significant time.”

The loss of Jensen, combined with the abrupt retirement of guard Ali Marpet and free-agency departure of Alex Cappa, means the Bucs will have three new starters on the interior of their offensive line. Robert Hainsey is the most likely candidate to fill in during Jensen’s absence.

The third-round pick out of Notre Dame last year spent almost his entire rookie season on the bench. He logged a meager 31 offensive snaps across four games.

The 23-year-old still needs to earn the job, but according to NFL.com’s Nick Shook, quarterback Tom Brady claimed Hainsey already earned the team’s trust as a rookie.

The 6’4”, 306-pound offensive lineman worked as a scout team center last year, displaying good athleticism and quickness for the position. He may not play up to the level of Jensen—who earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2021—but there may not be that much of a fall-off either.

Jensen scored a solid, if unspectacular, 69.9 Pro Football Focus grade last year, while Hainsey earned a 65.7 score on his 31 snaps. If he can keep that up in 2022, the Bucs will be fine with the second-year center taking over as their starter.