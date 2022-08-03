WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan Rings Bell After Completing Cancer Treatment

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan completed his treatment for prostate cancer on Tuesday.

In celebration of finishing his 39th and final radiation treatment, Duggan thanked those who have helped him along the way and rang the bell:

The 68-year-old pro wrestling legend first announced in October 2021 that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Duggan then announced he was cancer free in December 2021 before divulging that the cancer had returned in May.

In addition to prostate cancer, Duggan has encountered other health issues over the years, including getting diagnosed with atrial fibrillation in 2018 when he was hospitalized with chest pains.

Duggan also said last year that he had been diagnosed with kidney cancer 20 years ago.

The Glens Falls, New York, native is regarded as one of the most colorful characters in wrestling history thanks largely to his stint in WWE from 1987 through 1993.

Duggan's first big break occurred in the early 1980s with Mid-South Wrestling, but he reached new levels of stardom in WWE.

Although he never held a championship in WWE, Duggan won the inaugural Royal Rumble match in 1988, and he became a massive fan favorite because of his hard-hitting style, patriotism, "Hoooooooo!" catchphrase and penchant for carrying around a wooden two-by-four that he would use to hit opponents.

After leaving WWE, Duggan competed in WCW from 1994 through 2001, holding the United States Championship and Television Championship one time each.

Duggan enjoyed another run with WWE from 2005 through 2009 and has made sporadic appearances for the company since then, including his Hall of Fame induction in 2011.