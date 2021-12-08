WWE HOFer 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Announces He's Cancer-Free Following Surgery

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

WWE legend "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan announced Wednesday that he is cancer-free after being diagnosed with prostate cancer and undergoing surgery.

Duggan noted that the cancer did not spread to other parts of his body, and he touted the importance of early detection:

In October, Duggan announced on Instagram that he was set to undergo surgery after being diagnosed with prostate cancer "a couple of months" earlier. Duggan's wife later noted that the surgery "went as planned."

Three years ago, the WWE Hall of Famer was hospitalized after dealing with chest pains, and it was determined that his heart had gone into atrial fibrillation.

Duggan also said Wednesday that he had been diagnosed with kidney cancer 20 years ago.

He is best known for his successful run in WWE from 1987-1993. Although he never won a championship with the promotion, he won the first-ever Royal Rumble match in 1988.

Duggan would go on to compete in WCW from 1994-2001 where he held the United States and Television titles one time each.

He returned to WWE in 2005 and remained with the company until 2009, but he has made many appearances for WWE since then, including competing in the 2012 Royal Rumble match.

Duggan is one of the most recognizable characters in wrestling history due to his signature "Hoooooooo!" catchphrase and penchant for carrying around a two-by-four.