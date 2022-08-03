Royals' Amir Garrett on Video of Him Throwing Drink at Fan: 'Grown Men Talking Slick'

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett was apparently tired of a fan at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago during Tuesday's game and threw his drink at the heckler.

Garrett replied to a tweet featuring video of the incident that happened during the Chicago White Sox's 9-2 win and said "the disrespect is insane in these parks" from "grown men talking slick."

The southpaw pitched a scoreless eighth inning in the loss, allowing two walks.

He has struggled during his first season in the American League following five years with the Cincinnati Reds and has a 5.27 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 28 strikeouts in 27.1 innings. It is more of the same after he posted a 6.04 ERA last year, though he was excellent during the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2020 season with a 2.45 ERA.

Garrett has something of a reputation as someone who won't back down. That has been with fellow players, however, and not fans.

He famously charged the entire Pittsburgh Pirates bench during a 2019 game, and the photograph of him fighting his National League Central rivals was chosen as one of CNN's photographs of the year.

The 30-year-old also had multiple run-ins with Javier Baez when the latter was a member of the Chicago Cubs. The two exchanged words multiple times, and Garrett was even suspended for five games for his role in a benches-clearing incident.

He was back in the headlines with another Chicago team Tuesday, though his frustration was apparently with at least one fan this time.

Garrett and the Royals are playing out the string at this point of the season with a 41-63 record, which is good enough for fifth place in the American League Central.