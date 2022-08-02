Mychal Givens Traded to Mets from Cubs as NY Pushes to Bolster Bullpen

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Another Chicago Cubs reliever is on his way to the Big Apple.

The New York Mets acquired Mychal Givens from the Cubs for minor league pitcher Saul Gonzalez. MLB.com's Anthony DiComo first reported the deal.

The move comes one day after the New York Yankees landed Scott Effross from the Cubs.

Givens appeared in 40 games for Chicago and notched two saves. He posted a 2.66 ERA and a 3.83 FIP with 51 strikeouts across 40.2 innings.

The right-hander has been especially effective against right-handed hitters, who have had a .213/.296/.298 slash line in 108 plate appearances against Givens.

Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer listed a reliever as one of the Mets' biggest needs with the trade deadline approaching:

"The Mets have a hole in their rotation right now, but they're due to fill that in-house once some guy named Jacob deGrom (shoulder) is ready to go. That should be shortly after the trade deadline.

"Though the Mets also stand to get Trevor May (stress reaction in arm) back soon, they should be less willing to let it roll with the relievers they already have. Veteran closer Edwin Diaz has been scintillating all season, yet the bridge to him lacks a true shutdown setup man."

Losing Drew Smith to a strained lat muscle only heightened that need. Smith went on the 15-day injured list on July 28, and his absence offsets the impending return of Trevor May to the bullpen.

With Diaz in the middle of a career year (23 saves, 1.51 ERA, 0.96 FIP and 18.1 strikeouts per nine innings), general manager Billy Eppler didn't have to do anything radical with the bullpen.

Givens was the kind of marginal upgrade for Eppler to target. He brings the added benefit of having played under manager Buck Showalter with the Baltimore Orioles as well.

Nonetheless, fans are likely to feel a bit underwhelmed with the Mets' overall deadline haul.

New York is only up 3.5 games on the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East. While the team has a high probability of at least making the playoffs, the division certainly isn't in the bag.

As much as Givens helps, Eppler could come to regret not being more aggressive elsewhere on the field.