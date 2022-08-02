Browns' Jacoby Brissett Will Be 'Ready to Go' After Deshaun Watson Suspension

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett told reporters that he's "ready to go" following starting signal-caller Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal misconduct policy after 25 women filed lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

"It's been my situation throughout my career," Brissett said Tuesday, per ESPN's Jake Trotter. "Nothing that I'm unfamiliar with. Always been ready to go, whenever my number's called, and that's the case at this point now."

Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson served as an independent disciplinary officer and rendered the suspension decision on Watson.

The NFL and NFLPA both have the right to appeal the decision. The league said it is reviewing the matter, while the NFLPA previously stated that it would "stand by" Robinson's decision.

If the suspension remains at six games, Brissett will be QB 1 through Week 6, starting with a matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 11. Watson would then be eligible to return against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 23.

Brissett, who's entering his seventh NFL season, has taken over as a team's starter under unique circumstances in the past.

The 29-year-old started a pair of games for the New England Patriots in 2016 after starter Tom Brady served a four-game suspension as a result of the Deflategate scandal. Jimmy Garoppolo first started two matchups for the Pats but suffered a sprained AC joint, leading to Brissett taking over.

In 2017, the Indianapolis Colts traded for Brissett with starter Andrew Luck sidelined with a shoulder injury. Brissett started 15 of 16 games as Luck ended up missing the entire season.

Two years later, Brissett became the Colts' starter after Luck's sudden retirement in late August. For the second time in three years, he became the Colts' QB1 for the entire season.

Brissett then took a backseat to Philip Rivers in 2020 before moving on to the Miami Dolphins to become Tua Tagovailoa's backup. He started five games last year after Tagovailoa suffered a fractured finger.

For his career, Brissett has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 36 touchdowns (17 interceptions) and 6.4 yards per attempt. He's also rushed for 653 yards and 13 more scores.

Home games against the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers follow the Week 1 road tilt at Carolina. The Browns will then visit the Atlanta Falcons before returning home to face the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots to round out the first six games on the schedule.