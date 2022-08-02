Dodgers Trade Rumors: Cubs' Ian Happ, David Robertson Eyed After Padres' Soto Deal

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are pivoting to their secondary trade targets after the San Diego Padres lined up a deal for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported the Dodgers "are looking at" the Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ and David Robertson.

This comes after ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the Padres and Nationals agreed to a deal for Soto, which is being held up because of Eric Hosmer's no-trade clause.

The Cubs are third in the National League Central at 41-60 and already sent Scott Effross to the New York Yankees. It stands to reason they'd be open to moving Happ and Robertson, the latter of whom is set to be a free agent in the offseason.

In the case of Happ, it doesn't appear Chicago is in a hurry to re-sign a player who can hit the open market in 2024.

"None of those conversations have happened," he told reporters on July 25 regarding an extension. "Just not at this point."

The 27-year-old was named an All-Star for the first time this season. He's batting a career-high .279 with a .436 slugging percentage and nine home runs through 99 games.

For the Dodgers, Happ would provide outfield depth with Kevin Pillar and Chris Taylor on the injured list. Manager Dave Roberts would also have some flexibility to rest Cody Bellinger, whose struggles at the plate have continued into 2022, or keep Gavin Lux at second base, his primary position.

Robertson, meanwhile, boasts a 2.23 ERA and a 3.51 FIP with 51 strikeouts across 40.1 innings. He's finally beginning to look like his old self after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2019.

Even though Craig Kimbrel has returned to form—a 1.92 FIP and 13.0 strikeouts per nine innings in 38 appearances—contenders can never have too many relief options when the playoffs roll around.

Losing Brusdar Graterol to shoulder inflammation heightened the need for the front office to strengthen the bullpen as well.