Zack Greinke Rumors: Royals Decide Not to Trade Former Cy Young Winner at Deadline

The Kansas City Royals have reportedly decided against dealing veteran starting pitcher Zack Greinke before Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted that while Greinke "probably could help someone," the Royals have chosen to keep him.

In 17 starts this season, the 38-year-old six-time All-Star is 3-6 with a 4.41 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 50 strikeouts over 87.2 innings pitched.

