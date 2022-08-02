Nats' Juan Soto on Trade Rumors: 'I'm Just Another Player, Another Employee Here'

The Washington Post

Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto addressed his feelings concerning the flurry of rumors about his future ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.

Soto homered in Monday night's 7-3 loss to the New York Mets in what could end up being his final game with the Nats.

"I feel good where I'm at," Soto told reporters. "I understand it's a business, and they need to do whatever they need to do. I'm just another player, another employee here like [former teammate Ryan Zimmerman] used to say."

He also thanked the fans for their strong support throughout the night at Nationals Park.

"It means a lot," Soto said. "It kind of feels weird, too, because nothing's happened yet. We're still waiting. It's kind of cool at the same time, but it's kind of weird, too."

