Red Sox Trade Rumors: Tommy Pham Acquired from Reds Ahead of Deadline

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox have been one of the most active teams ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline, and they reportedly added a veteran outfielder Monday.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Boston finalized a deal to acquire left fielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds. The Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans added that Cincinnati will receive a player to be named later.

A nine-year veteran, Pham signed a one-year deal with the Reds in March with a mutual option for 2023. He spent the previous two seasons with the San Diego Padres and has also played for the St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays.

In 91 games this season, Pham is slashing .238/.320/.374 with 11 home runs and 39 RBI. The 34-year-old is striking out more this year, having already reached 100 after totaling 128 in 155 games in 2021.

More moves are likely on the horizon for the Red Sox. They also traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros for two prospects, per Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston. Boston didn't waste any time replacing Vazquez, as ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported it acquired catcher Reese McGuire from the Chicago White Sox.

Boston and Houston will begin a three-game series Monday night. The Red Sox are 51-52, last in the American League East. Boston has lost 17 of 23 and has struggled to find consistency throughout the season.