Chris Boswell, Steelers Agree to $20M Contract; Ties Justin Tucker as Highest-Paid K

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed kicker Chris Boswell to a four-year, $20 million extension with $12.5 million in guarantees, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

With his $5 million average salary, Boswell is tied with the Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker as the highest-paid kicker in the league.

The 31-year-old was due to be a free agent after the 2022 NFL season. Last week, he indicated he wasn't sweating over the absence of a new deal.

"I think [the Steelers] just have their priorities, who they are going to sign and when," he told reporters. "I am just along for that ride right now, and whatever happens at that point will happen."

Earlier in the offseason the Steelers signed Minkah Fitzpatrick to a four-year, $73.6 million extension, which prevented him from hitting the open market in 2023. If the franchise was willing to be so proactive with Fitzpatrick, it stood to reason a multiyear contract for Boswell was coming down the pipeline.

Acrisure Stadium has built a reputation for being very unfriendly to NFL kickers.

The venue hasn't fazed Boswell, who has made 88.3 percent of his field goals across seven seasons in Pittsburgh. He has actually been better at home (91.1 percent) than on the road (85.1 percent) as well.

Last year, Boswell set the record for the longest field goal at what was once known as Heinz Field, splitting the uprights from 56 yards out.

That kick added to his reputation as a clutch performer.

A kicker's life can be a difficult one in the NFL. One bad season—or even a stretch of bad games—can have you out of the job.

Like Tucker, Boswell is a clear exception. He has been worth his weight in gold for the Steelers to this point, and there's nothing to indicate that will change anytime soon.