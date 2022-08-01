Ronda Rousey Suspended, Fined for Attacking WWE Official at 2022 SummerSlam

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

After losing to WWE SmackDown women's champion Liv Morgan at SummerSlam on Saturday, former titleholder Ronda Rousey lost her cool and attacked a referee. Now, she's paying for it.

WWE announced on Monday that Rousey has been fined and suspended for attacking an official. While it is unclear how long Rousey's suspension will last, a press release stated she will not appear on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Rousey's loss to Morgan was not without controversy. During the closing moments of the match, Rousey locked Morgan in her trademark armbar submission, but her shoulders were pinned to the mat. As the referee counted to three, Morgan appeared to tap out simultaneously. The referee didn't see her submit, which led to Rousey going on a rampage.

After taking a hiatus and giving birth to her first child, Rousey made her return to WWE at the Royal Rumble in January. She won the SmackDown women's title by defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 in April. Morgan became champion by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract after Rousey's successful title defense at the June premium live event.

While Rousey has received positive reactions from WWE fans in her second run, she did some of her best work as a heel. When she was Raw women's champion in 2018, she was initially booked as a world-beater who can bully her opponents in the ring. Her first run with WWE was highlighted by an acclaimed rivalry with Becky Lynch.

With Rousey sidelined, this could open the door for fresh challengers for Morgan's title. SmackDown has multiple women on its roster who haven't received many opportunities in the past such as Shayna Baszler, Shotzi and Aliyah. Under new head of creative Paul "Triple H" Leveque, it appears more superstars will be given chances to prove themselves going forward.